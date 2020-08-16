Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Stoke City players actually ever score for the club?

Michael O’Neill has his work cut out this summer to make changes to his squad and improve on last season’s Championship campaign.

The Potters struggled and often found themselves in the bottom three of the table throughout the 2019/20 campaign and it proved to be a season which fans would like to forget.

With pre-season underway, the transfer window offers the Northern Irish boss a chance to bring in some new players.

Whilst O’Neill seemingly works hard to potentially bring in some players, we have attempted to take your mind off things with a little quiz to test your club knowledge.

1 of 12 Marc Wilson? Yes No