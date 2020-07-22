Quiz: Did these 12 ex-QPR players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Queens Park Rangers have had a moderately good season in the Championship but they will ultimately be looking to improve on their current standing of 14th next term.

Goalscoring has not been a problem this term for Rangers with the likes of Nakhi Wells, Eberechi Eze and Jordan Hugill providing over 10 goals each.

However, if the club are to make a further push towards the play-off places next season, they will need to find a goalscorer who can net around 20 plus goals.

Looking back at the club’s former goalscorers, we have put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge on who has and who hasn’t been prolific during their time at the club.

