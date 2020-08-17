Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

Nottingham Forest had an unfortunate end to the season.

After spending much of Sabri Lamouchi’s maiden season in the top-six, Forest fell out right at the last and let Swansea City into the play-off places.

But the coming campaign looks to be much more prosperous with the club already bringing in the bodies, and looking good for another play-off push.

It could be a memorable season, but how much can you remember for this brand new quiz? Have a go, and share it with your friends!

1 of 12

Kelvin Wilson?


