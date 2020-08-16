Leyton Orient
Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Leyton Orient players actually ever score for the club?
Leyton Orient finished 17th in the League Two table last season and hopes will in the heads of the club’s fans for a better campaign next term.
Struggling to find consistency, Orient had a mixed season, winning 10, drawing 12 and conceding 14 through the 2019/20 campaign.
With preparations now underway for a better campaign, the League Two outfit will look to bolster their squad options and bounce back.
Whilst we wait for the 2020/21 season to begin, though, why not test your club knowledge and take part in our latest club quiz.
See if you can get 100%…