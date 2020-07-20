Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Leeds United players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at Elland Road?

It’s official – Leeds United are the Championship champions.

Now is the time to celebrate. Leeds fans after 16 years of waiting and waiting, are finally heading back to the big time. Scenes unfolded at Elland Road on Friday night as West Brom fell short at Huddersfield, and now the excitement begins.

This season will go down as one of the most memorable in the club’s history, but how much can you remember about the club’s previous goalscorers?

Have a go at this brand new Leeds United quiz, and share it with your friends!

1 of 12 Did Nick Barmby score more or less than 20 goals for Leeds United? More Less