Charlton Athletic
Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Charlton Athletic players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at The Valley?
Charlton Athletic’s Championship status is going down to the final game of the season.
After Luton claimed a 1-0 win at Hull City yesterday, it’s pulled them level on points with Charlton, who sit above 22nd-place Luton only on goal difference.
Luton will host Blackburn on Wednesday whilst Charlton will travel to Champions Leeds United – the Addicks need to match or better Luton’s result to remain a Championship side.
A memorable season whatever the outcome, but how do you rate your memory of the club’s goalscorers? Have a go at this new Charlton quiz, and share it with your friends!