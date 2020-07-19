Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Charlton Athletic players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at The Valley?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic’s Championship status is going down to the final game of the season.

After Luton claimed a 1-0 win at Hull City yesterday, it’s pulled them level on points with Charlton, who sit above 22nd-place Luton only on goal difference.

Luton will host Blackburn on Wednesday whilst Charlton will travel to Champions Leeds United – the Addicks need to match or better Luton’s result to remain a Championship side.

A memorable season whatever the outcome, but how do you rate your memory of the club’s goalscorers? Have a go at this new Charlton quiz, and share it with your friends!

1 of 12

Did Paolo Di Canio score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Charlton Athletic?


