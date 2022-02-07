Swindon Town are currently fighting for a play-off place in League Two.

Ben Garner’s side are eighth in the fourth tier, only one point adrift of a top seven finish.

Their attack has been quite impressive, with 43 goals so far this season.

That makes them the fourth top scorers in the division.

However, their overall results have been quite mixed this season. Despite 11 wins, they have also suffered 7 defeats.

Test your knowledge of Swindon’s results, by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Did Swindon Town win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

