After narrowly missing out on securing promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Swansea City would cope in the absence of Steve Cooper.

Although the Jacks have produced some signs of promise under the guidance of Russell Martin during the current campaign, their progress in the Championship has been hindered by a lack of consistency.

Currently 19th in the second-tier standings, the Welsh outfit will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeats to Luton Town and Hull City when they face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether Swansea won, lost or were held to a draw in each of these 25 league games this season.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Did Swansea City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Swansea win, lose or draw in their clash with Blackburn Rovers in August? Win Lose Draw