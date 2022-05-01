Swansea City have done some shrewd business down the years, splashing the cash when needed to try and keep themselves in the Premier League and looking for diamonds in the Championship.

As with every club, there have been several signings that have paid off massively – and others that have flopped and failed. Either way, there have been plenty of faces that have come through the door at the club and have either forged a successful path or have been sold on as quick as they came.

There are some who were signed for mere pocket change or next to nothing and completely changed the landscape of the club – a name like Michu for example is one that many will be familiar with. He isn’t the only good deal that Swansea have completed over the last few seasons too.

If you think you know Swansea then and whether they signed these 26 players for a transfer fee or on a free, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Swans and some of their transfer business.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Did Swansea City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1) Michael Obafemi Fee Free