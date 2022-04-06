Despite having a strong history as a club, Sunderland’s luck hasn’t been great in recent years.

Since their relegation to the Championship in 2017 which was followed by another relegation to League One the year after, they have struggled to come back up the football leagues.

They’ve had good enough seasons and made it to the play-offs on a number of occasions but have been unable to cross that final line.

As it stands, the Black Cats currently sit two points away from the play-offs and will be hoping they can get some good results from their final run of games and make it.

Regardless of what happens to them this summer, they will no doubt be looking to strengthen their team in places.

Here, we take a look back in the world of signings. We have given you the name of 26 players and you have to tell us if Sunderland signed them for a fee or for free.

Quiz: Did Sunderland sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 James Vaughan Fee Free