Stoke City have a big history having played at the top level and competed in Europe on a number of different occasions.

After ten years in the top flight, the Potters were relegated to the Championship in 2018 where they have remained ever since.

Since being relegated, they have remained a mid-table side and look set for more of the same currently sitting 13th in the table.

If they are looking for a return to the top flight sometime soon, they will need to use this summer to make some signings that will rejuvenate their team.

Here, we look back at 26 previous signings of Stoke City and all you have to do is tell us if Stoke signed them for a fee or for free.

Quiz: Did Stoke City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Phil Jagielka Fee Free