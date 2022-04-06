Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Did Shrewsbury Town sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Shrewsbury Town are no different to any other EFL side when it comes to recruitment. 

Over the last 20 years there have been a number of transfers in and out of the club, creating a variety of different talking points.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve taken a look at 26 arrivals at the club, tasking you with identifying whether they were free signings or whether Shrewsbury paid a fee for them.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Did Shrewsbury Town sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26

Tyrone Barnett


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Shrewsbury Town sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: