Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Did Sheffield United win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Despite missing out on promotion via the play-offs last year, Sheffield United were keen to come into this season ready to fight for promotion again.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have started this season in brilliant form and sit at the top of the league having won seven of their first ten games.

There is plenty of time to go this season so the Blades will have to continue to keep their standards high but as it stands they look to be in a good place and a side that will be intimidating both at home and away.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz to see if you know how well United got on last time they traveled to these 18 stadiums.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18

The City Ground


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Sheffield United win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: