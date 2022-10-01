Despite missing out on promotion via the play-offs last year, Sheffield United were keen to come into this season ready to fight for promotion again.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have started this season in brilliant form and sit at the top of the league having won seven of their first ten games.

There is plenty of time to go this season so the Blades will have to continue to keep their standards high but as it stands they look to be in a good place and a side that will be intimidating both at home and away.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz to see if you know how well United got on last time they traveled to these 18 stadiums.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 The City Ground Win Draw Lose