Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Did Rotherham United win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Rotherham United suffered late heartbreak on the final day as they were narrowly relegated from the Championship last season. 

Paul Warne is very experienced at getting teams out of League One but was faced with some new challenges this term with a lot of large clubs for the level finding themselves in the third tier.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you remember what the result was in these 25 league games, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did Rotherham United win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25

Plymouth Argyle (H)


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Rotherham United win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: