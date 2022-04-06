Rotherham United currently find themselves battling for automatic League One promotion.

Paul Warne’s side are fresh from winning the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley over the weekend and will be hoping that they can also win the third-tier.

Whilst we wait to see if Rotherham can achieve that, we have devised a 26 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not the Millers paid a fee for a selection of past and present players.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Did Rotherham United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Hakeem Odoffin? Fee Free