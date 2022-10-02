Quiz: Did Reading FC win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

Many were tipping Reading for the drop ahead of the season but they’ve certainly defied the odds and have been scrapping at the other end of the Championship so far.

Paul Ince deserves some credit but there is a long, long way to go and he will know that.

Our quiz is all about the Royals’ away form over the years. What we’re asking is: Did Reading FC win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 1. Pride Park (Derby) Win Draw Lose