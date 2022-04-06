Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Did Reading FC sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Championship outfit Reading will be hoping to remain afloat in the second tier this term before undergoing a likely rebuild in the summer.

They may be restricted in what they can do during the next transfer window as part of a strict business plan they agreed with the EFL back in November – but it’s still an exciting project and one that many managers would want to take on.

Sticking to the theme of transfer business, we’re quizzing you on whether the Royals signed the following 26 players below for a fee or on a free transfer.

Do you think you can get all questions correct? Anywhere near 100%? Give it a go and see how you do!

1 of 26

Ali Al-Habsi?


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

