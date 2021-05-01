Quiz: Did Reading FC sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Reading have had their fair share of signings over the years that have proven to be shrewd moves in the transfer market, with plenty of players arriving at the Madejski Stadium on free transfers.

Whilst others have arrived for sizeable transfer fees and failed to justify those hefty price tags in the Championship with the Berkshire-based side.

But do you know whether Reading signed these 19 players on a free transfer or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 19 Did Reading sign John Swift on a free transfer? Yes No