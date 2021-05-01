Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Did Reading FC sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Reading have had their fair share of signings over the years that have proven to be shrewd moves in the transfer market, with plenty of players arriving at the Madejski Stadium on free transfers. 

Whilst others have arrived for sizeable transfer fees and failed to justify those hefty price tags in the Championship with the Berkshire-based side.

But do you know whether Reading signed these 19 players on a free transfer or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 19

Did Reading sign John Swift on a free transfer?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Reading FC sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: