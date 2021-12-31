Reading have endured a remarkable 2021 – and you could definitely say that’s a bit of an understatement.

From looking like promotion contenders at the start to fighting relegation now, the Royals will be hoping for a more stable period next year, although the fact they have kept Veljko Paunovic in charge at this stage does give them the opportunity to build something for the long term.

The restrictions they face from next season as part of an agreed business plan with the EFL may hinder their ability to recruit top-quality players, but 2022 should be seen as a fresh start for a side that have endured a turbulent time off the pitch recently.

As we look back at this year, we’re asking you whether the Royals did the following 22 things.

Can you score 100%? Why not give it a go yourself?

Quiz: Did Reading FC do these 22 things in 2021?

