Preston North End News
Quiz: Did Preston North End win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?
Ryan Lowe has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the helm at Preston North End, with the 43-year-old certainly creating a sense of positivity around Deepdale.
Whilst we continue to monitor what we can come to expect of this season, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of how Preston got on during their first 25 games of the season.
Can you score 100%? Make sure to let us know on social media…