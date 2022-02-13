Ryan Lowe has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the helm at Preston North End, with the 43-year-old certainly creating a sense of positivity around Deepdale.

Whilst we continue to monitor what we can come to expect of this season, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of how Preston got on during their first 25 games of the season.

Can you score 100%? Make sure to let us know on social media…

Quiz: Did Preston North End win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Hull (H) Win Draw Lose