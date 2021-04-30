Quiz: Did Preston North End sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Preston North End are facing some major decision in the summer that they are going to need to get right if the club are to make progress next season.

The long-term successor to Alex Neil will need to be found and the decision will need to be made over whether the Lilywhites feel Frankie McAvoy is the right man for the role. He has performed well in the main since taking over temporarily until the end of the season.

The Lilywhites will also be needing to make sure that they make the right decisions in the transfer market and that the right players are brought into the club to help them improve on the field. The rebuilding job that started in January will have to be completed this summer.

While we wait to see what happens at Deepdale this summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s previous signings. Can you name whether these 19 current and former Preston players were signed on free transfers or not?

