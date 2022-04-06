Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Plymouth Argyle

Quiz: Did Plymouth Argyle sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Despite losing Ryan Lowe to Preston North End, it’s been a phenomenal season for Plymouth Argyle and the final weeks could be the best yet.

Argyle are right in the mix for promotion and have enjoyed an impressive second half of the 2021/22 campaign under Steven Schumacher.

It represents a phenomenal achievement for a club whose budget is incomparable to some of the big hitters in the division.

Our quiz today is all about the club’s past business, what we’re asking is: Did Plymouth Argyle sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Quiz: Did Plymouth Argyle sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26

1. Brendan Galloway


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Plymouth Argyle sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: