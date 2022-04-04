The 2022 summer transfer window could be a rather important one for Peterborough United.

With Posh facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation from the Championship in the final weeks of this season, it seems clear they will have to strengthen their squad for the 2022/23 campaign, regardless of what division they are in.

But just how much do you know about the way the club have conducted their transfer business in recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 past and present Peterborough players, and all you have to do is say whether they were signed for a fee, or on a free transfer, when they joined the club permanently.

Quiz: Did Peterborough United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Jorge Grant? Fee Free