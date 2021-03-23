Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out these 16 players?

Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of players that have been loaned out whilst with the club as they look to find regular game time.

Ryan Yates is an example of a player that is now in the first-team squad, having previously found regular game time out on loan earlier in his career.

The Reds will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Chris Hughton, as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

But do you know whether Nottingham Forest ever loaned out these players or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out Barrie McKay? Yes No