Quiz: Did Norwich City sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Norwich City have had their fair share of players come and go at Carrow Road over the years, with some making more of an impact than others.

Some arrived with hefty price tags to their name, whilst others made an impressive impact after arriving on a free transfer, in what proved to be a shrewd bit of business by the Canaries.

But did Norwich City sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 19 Did Norwich City sign Kieran Dowell on a free transfer? Yes No