Newport County News
Quiz: Did Newport County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?
Newport County are once again gunning for promotion from League Two after falling short at the final hurdle during the 2020-21 season.
The Exiles lost out to Morecambe at Wembley – the second time in the space of three seasons that they’d been defeated in the play-off final.
Under new manager James Rowberry, the Exiles are in good form this season – but what results have they achieved so far? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!