Quiz: Did Middlesbrough ever loan out these 16 players?

Middlesbrough are facing an uphill battle now if they are going to be able to make it into the top six in the Championship and they will need a consistent run of form after the international break.

Neil Warnock’s side have made a lot of progress so far this campaign with them having turned into a side facing a possible relegation battle last term, to one that has the potential to still reach the play-offs this time around. That has been enough for the club to hand Warnock a new deal and ensure that he will be able to build for next season at the Riverside.

There will be a lot of things to sort out in the transfer window for Boro, with some key players seeing their contracts heading towards the last few months. While they will also look to add to the squad and make sure they have enough extra added quality to challenge for promotion to the Premier League next season, assuming they miss out on the top six this term.

Here though, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on what happened with a few former Boro players. Can you remember whether any of these 16 players were ever loaned out during their time at the club?

