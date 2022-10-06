Lincoln City haven’t had the best start to the new season although it looked as though things were getting brighter at the end of September with two wins in a row.

However, after travelling to Bolton Wanderers recently, the Imps were beaten 2-0.

They now sit 13th in the league with three wins, four draws and three losses so far this season.

There’s a week to go before they’re back in action as they face Charlton Athletic on the weekend.

So in the meantime, it’s time to see if you know how Lincoln got on the last time they played at these 18 stadiums.

Quiz: Did Lincoln City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Memorial Ground Win Draw Lose