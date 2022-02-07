Quiz: Did Leyton Orient win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

It’s been a frustrating past few months for Leyton Orient, whose play-off hopes are hanging by a thread right now.

Turning things around and climbing back up the League Two table will be a tough ask but there still is time to do so.

Our quiz today will test how much you know about Orient’s season so far.

What we’re asking is: Did Leyton Orient win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

(All games are League Two unless otherwise stated)

1 of 25 1. Bradford (H) Win Lose Draw