Leyton Orient will be hoping that Brisbane Road remains a fortress for them throughout the 2022/23 campaign in League Two.

However, it won’t be just Orient’s home form that maintains their push for promotion. There will have to be an effort to match that with results on the road.

On the topic of results away from home, we’ve shaped an 18-question quiz here looking back over recent seasons and Orient’s result the last time they played in the following stadiums:

Quiz: Did Leyton Orient win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Holker Street Win Lose Draw