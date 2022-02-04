Ipswich Town face a tough test to earn a top six finish this season.

The Tractor Boys are competing against the likes of Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday over a play-off place.

Kieran McKenna’s side are nine points adrift of a shot of Championship promotion.

It will take a consistent run of games to catch up to their rivals, with 17 games left to play in League One this campaign.

Recent results saw the side take a step backwards in their pursuit of the play-offs, with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday widening the gap between the two sides.

How did the club get to ninth in the table? Test your knowledge of their season so far by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Did Ipswich Town win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

