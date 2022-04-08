The summer transfer window looks set to be a fascinating one for Ipswich Town.

Despite bringing in a raft of new players under Paul Cook last summer, the Tractor Boys look set to miss out on promotion from League One, and it will be intriguing to see how new manager Kieran McKenna alters his squad this time around.

For now though, we’re focusing on just what you know about how the club have done their business in the market in recent times.

In order to do that, we’ve given you the names of 26 past and present Ipswich players, and all you have to do, is say whether they were signed for a fee, or on a free transfer, when they made the move to Portman Road.

Quiz: Did Ipswich Town sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Wes Burns? Fee Free