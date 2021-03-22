Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town ever loan out these 16 players?

Huddersfield Town are like any modern-day football club in terms of their recent turnover of player.

The way football is now means that a standard summer could see both arrivals and departures hit double figures with ease.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep track of who has played for your club and who hasn’t. So, here at Football League World, we aim to test Huddersfield fans by naming 16 players who have played for the club, but the question we ask is whether any of them were ever loaned out?

Can you get 100%?

1 of 16 Adam Clayton Yes No