Huddersfield Town
Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town do these 22 things in 2021?
Huddersfield Town have had an up and down 2021.
Carlos Corberan’s side entered the calendar year with high hopes of pressing on after a solid start to 2020/21, but things soured and the first part of 2021 was grim to watch.
Town, though, have put things back on track and are in the play-off picture as we prepare to welcome a new calendar year.
How much of the year gone by can you remember, then?
Can you score 100% on our following quiz?