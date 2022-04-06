As with any club in the EFL, and particularly in the lower divisions of League’s One and Two, there has been a high turnover of players at Hartlepool United throughout the years.

Naturally, with budgets smaller in the lower divisions of the EFL and non-league, Hartlepool United, for the vast majority of the time, have used the free transfer market, however, they have dipped into their pockets on a few occasions.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at some players that have played for Hartlepool over the years, and see whether or not they signed on a free, or for a fee, according to Transfermarkt.

Take this brand new Football League World quiz and see if you can score full marks! – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: Did Hartlepool United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 SAM COLLINS FEE FREE