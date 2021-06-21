Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a league goal for Nottingham Forest?

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Nottingham Forest? That is the theme of this latest Reds-related quiz.

Forest have had some fine players over the years but even some of the best don’t always score goals for the club.

Here we run through 20 midfielders that were on the books at Forest or still are – see if you can get 20 out of 20 and, for context, we’re looking purely for league goals in this one!

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Nottingham Forest?

1 of 20 Guy Moussi Yes No