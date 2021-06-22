Reading are facing a crucial summer transfer period now where they will need to ensure that they make the right additions to their squad to help them challenge for promotion again next term.

The Royals have not been too active in the transfer market at this stage in the window, but they will be looking to add one or two sensible additions to the squad as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on a place in the play-offs last term.

They must address one or two areas of their squad that will need improving if they are going to be able to challenge for promotion next season. Should they do that then they will have the belief that they can be amongst the top teams in the league once again.

While we wait to see what happens with Reading in the transfer market during the rest of the summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 20 of their former midfielders. Can you recall whether each of these players ever scored a goal for the Royals?

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Reading?

1 of 20 Did Hope Akpan ever score a goal for Reading? Yes No