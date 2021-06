Queens Park Rangers will be hopeful of having a positive season in the Championship in 2020/21.

The R’s finished 9th in the Championship last term, and have already made five signings in what has been a busy start to the summer.

Andre Dozzell and Sam Field will add depth to the midfield, and Dozzell in particular will be keen to add goal threat from midfield.

Did any of these 20 midfielders ever score a QPR? Have a go…

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for QPR?

1 of 20 Jordan Cousins Yes No