Preston North End will be looking to finish a lot higher in the Sky Bet Championship table moving into next season after finishing the campaign just gone strong under Frankie McAvoy, who took over the top job from Alex Neil.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Preston fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Preston North End?

1 of 20 Did Paul McKenna score for the club? Yes No