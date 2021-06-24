Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall News

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Millwall?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Millwall have had a real variety of goalscoring midfielders over the years. 

Of course, when you talk about the topic of goals, conversation drifts onto strikers. However, Millwall supporters have had a fair few fan favourites that have bagged plenty of goals breaking on from midfield.

Below, we have listed 20 Millwall midfielders past and present, tasking you with identifying the ones that scored a goal for the club.

It’s far more difficult than it sounds, but see for yourself and take it on below!

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Millwall?

1 of 20

Ryan Woods


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Millwall?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: