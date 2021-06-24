Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Gillingham?

Gillingham are facing a crucial next few weeks in the transfer market as Steve Evans aims to make the right additions to his squad ahead of next season.

Four players in the shape of David Tutonda, Max Ehmer, Olly Lee and Ben Reeves have already arrived at the Priestfield Stadium, but Gillingham’s squad has been impacted by the loss of key players such as Jordan Graham and goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

That means that there is plenty of work for Evans to do in the transfer market for him to get the club into a place where they can perhaps aim for a top-six push in League One next season.

One area that the Gills might want to add to further is in the middle of the park, which is an area where it is vital to get the balance right if they are going to enjoy a successful campaign.

While we wait to see what Gillingham do in the transfer market during the rest of the summer, we have put together a quiz on 20-ex Gills midfielder to see if you can remember whether they scored a goal for the club or not. See if you can get 20/20!

