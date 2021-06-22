Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Crewe Alexandra

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Crewe Alexandra?

Crewe Alexandra have had their fair share of players over the years that have come and gone from Gresty Road. 

They’ll be hoping they can build on a hugely impressive league campaign heading into the new season. They finished 12th in the League One table this term, and there were plenty of positives to take for the club’s supporters.

But did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Crewe Alexandra? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

Did Gylfi Sigurdsson ever score a goal for Crewe Alexandra?


