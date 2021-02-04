Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Rochdale players ever score a goal at Spotland?

Rochdale are hoping that they can enjoy a good season.

The Dale finished the last campaign in 18th position and set about this campaign with the objective of pushing themselves higher up the table.

So far they seem on track to do exactly that.

If Rochdale are to pick up consistent results then picking up points at Spotland will be absolutely paramount.

Plenty of key goals have been scored on their home turf over the years, but which of these players have netted there?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 18 Andrew Cannon Yes No