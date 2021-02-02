Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Reading players ever score a goal at the Madejski Stadium?

Reading have had their fair share of players over the years that have established themselves as firm fans’ favourites over the years.

The Royals are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and are in with a strong chance of winning promotion into the Premier League under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

But did each of these former Reading players ever score a goal for the club at the Madejski Stadium? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 18 Did Dave Kitson ever score a goal at the Madejski Stadium for Reading? Yes No