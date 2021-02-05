Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Plymouth Argyle players ever score a goal at Home Park?

Plymouth Argyle are hoping for a positive season.

After securing promotion from League Two last term the hope for this season was that the club could consolidate their place in the third tier of English football.

So far they’re firmly on track to do exactly that.

The Pilgrims are currently sitting comfortably in a mid-table position and will be hoping to pick up more positive results to avoid the drop this term.

If they’re to do so then they’ll need to keep scoring goals at Home Park.

Plymouth have scored some massive goals at home so far this term, but how many of these players have netted?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 18 Lewis Alessandra Yes No