Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Northampton Town players ever score a goal at Sixfields?

Northampton Town are facing a relegation battle this season but will have confidence as they’re only in the bottom four on goal difference.

More goals could be the key for Keith Curle’s side, who have struggled in that area this season – in fact, no team in League One has scored less than them.

Goalscorers are the focus of our quiz today, what we want to know is have these 18 ex-Northampton players ever scored at Sixfields?

1 of 18 1. Charlie Goode Yes No