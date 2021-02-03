Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Ipswich Town players ever score a goal at Portman Road?

Published

11 mins ago

on

It’s been a frustrating season for Ipswich Town, who now find themselves down in 11th but certainly not out of the promotion race.

Paul Lambert’s side have often looked toothless in front of goal, as the fact that they’re the lowest scorers in the top half of League One indicates.

Our quiz today is all about goalscorers, what we want to know is did each of these ex-Ipswich players ever score a goal at Portman Road?

1 of 18

1. Will Keane


