Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Fleetwood Town players ever score a goal at Highbury?

It’s been an extremely frustrating campaign for Fleetwood Town.

Following the sacking of Joey Barton earlier last month, the Cod Army have continued to flirt with the bottom-half of the League One standings and are in danger of slipping into a relegation battle.

Fleetwood haven’t won at home for more than two months, but what we want to know here is did these former Cod Army players ever score at Highbury?

Test yourself below and see if you can get 100 percent….

1 of 18 Jamie Proctor Yes No