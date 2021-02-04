Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Crewe Alexandra players ever score a goal at Gresty Road?

Crewe Alexandra have brought a wealth of goalscorers through their famed academy in recent times – none more prolific than Dean Ashton.

His career was brutally cut short by injury, but there have been other academy graduates before and after him that have been flying the flag.

Danny Murphy, Nick Powell, Nicky Maynard, Rob Hulse and even Port Vale icon Tom Pope have all scored regular goals in the Football League.

But can you work out which former Railwaymen players scored at Gresty Road in their careers?

Take our quiz and see if your knowledge is as good as other Crewe fans!

