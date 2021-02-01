Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Coventry City players ever score a goal at the Ricoh Arena?

Coventry City are enjoying a decent season in the Championship.

After securing promotion from League One last term the target for this season was solely to avoid relegation back to the third tier.

As it stands, they’re firmly on track to do exactly that.

The way they’ve adapted to life in the second tier is even more impressive given that they’re without their beloved Ricoh Arena, but how much do you remember about the stadium?

Have a go of our quiz to see if you can remember which of these players scored a goal there!

1 of 18 Did Noel Whelan score for Coventry City at the Ricoh Arena? Yes No